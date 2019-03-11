Danny Amendola signs with Lions

Getty Images

There were reports that wide receiver Danny Amendola was interested in reuniting with the Patriots after being released by the Dolphins, but it appears a different reunion is in store.

Diana Russini of ESPN reports that Amendola is in Detroit and taking a physical with the Lions’ medical staff. If all goes well, Amendola is expected to sign a contract to join the Lions for the 2019 season. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the deal has a base salary of $4.5 million and could be worth as much as $5.75 million.

Amendola’s never played for the Lions before, but there are some familiar faces in Detroit. Head coach Matt Patricia was the defensive coordinator in New England when Amendola was with the Patriots and General Manager Bob Quinn was in the New England front office when Amendola joined the team.

Safety Tavon Wilson is a former teammate from the Patriots, although two others — running back LeGarrette Blount and defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois — may be leaving as free agents.

Amendola would join Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay at receiver for Detroit and gets a jump on a slot receiver free agent group that includes Cole Beasley, Jamison Crowder and Adam Humphries.