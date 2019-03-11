Report: Earl Thomas looking for $14 million a year

AP

There are plenty of safeties in the open market at the moment.

Earl Thomas wants to make more money than all of them.

According to Jane Slater of NFL Network, the Seahawks free agent is “looking for” $14 million a year or more on his next deal.

She previously mentioned a two-year, $30 million goal, but clarified later that Thomas was looking to surpass Eric Berry‘s $13 million a year average at the top of the market for the position.

While the law of supply and demand doesn’t work in his favor, there’s a difference in the kinds and talents of safeties available. And Thomas has proven over his years with the Seahawks to be able to change games, and someone might be willing to let him. It only takes one.

Dallas has been mentioned as a possibility for months, but there’s no indication the Cowboys want to pay anything close to that range.