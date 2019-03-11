Report: Jaguars, Foles could have deal today

Getty Images

The Jaguars have played the role of favorite for Nick Foles since the day the Eagles opted not to apply the franchise tag.

The deal could happen sooner than later.

Mike Silver of NFL Media reports that the Jaguars and the free agent quarterback could agree on a lucrative multi-year deal by the “end of the night.”

Washington filled its quarterback need with a trade for Case Keenum to eliminate one possibility for Foles.

Foles, 30, went 4-1 in the postseason the past two seasons and 6-2 in the regular season in place of Carson Wentz the past two seasons.

The Jaguars are seeking an upgrade on Blake Bortles.