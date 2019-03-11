Report: Jets looking to add LB and move on from Darron Lee

Getty Images

The Jets have been linked with a variety of players at a variety of positions as they head into free agency with a lot of cap room to use on the open market.

One of the ares they’re reportedly targeting early in the free agency process is linebacker. There have been multiple reports about their interest in Anthony Barr, Kwon Alexander and C.J. Mosley.

If and when they land one of their targets, their next move may be to part ways with Darron Lee. The 2016 first-round pick has started 27 games over the last two years, but Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that the team is ready to move on without him if they can find an upgrade on the open market.

Lee was suspended for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy last year and that voided the remaining guaranteed money in his rookie deal. He’s set to make just over $1.8 million during the 2019 season.