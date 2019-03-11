Report: Mitch Morse becomes league’s highest-paid center in Bills deal

Getty Images

Maurkice Pouncey‘s run as the highest-paid center in football lasted less than a week.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills are giving former Kansas City Chiefs center Mitch Morse a contract that will move him to the top of the mountain.

Morse’s new contract with the Bills is set to pay him $44.5 million over four years with $26.5 million in guaranteed money. The average annual value of the contract of $11.125 million a year surpasses the $11 million a season Pouncey was given on his extension with the Steelers.

Morse’s tenure atop the list could be short-lived as well. Matt Paradis has yet to reach a deal with a new team and could take the top spot in the coming days. Paradis ranks No. 16 on out Top 100 free agents list while Morse ranked No. 46. They were the only two centers to actually reach free agency on our list.