Report: Panthers re-sign Colin Jones

Getty Images

The Panthers are holding onto their special teams captain.

Safety Colin Jones was set to become a free agent on Wednesday, but he’s not going to hit the open market. Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reports that Jones has signed a two-year deal to remain with the team.

Jones has been with the Panthers since they traded a seventh-round pick to the 49ers to acquire him in August 2012. Jones has missed four games since arriving in Carolina and has seen the bulk of his playing time on special teams over the last seven seasons.

He had 20 tackles and an interception during the 2018 season. Safety Mike Adams is still set for free agency and the team has indicated he is not in their plans for 2019.