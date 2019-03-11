Report: Raiders lack the cash to chase Le’Veon Bell

Getty Images

After splurging on a couple of offensive players since early Sunday morning, the Raiders apparently won’t be completing the trifecta.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that the Raiders aren’t likely to pursue running back Le'Veon Bell. The decision, per Mortensen, has less to do with salary cap issues and more to do with cash. As in the Raiders lack the cash to make it happen.

It seems odd, given that the didn’t lack the cash to commit nearly $68 million in fully guaranteed money to receiver Antonio Brown and tackle Trent Brown. But the question of whether owner Mark Davis enjoys the same liquidity as his colleagues has been a consistent issue for the Raiders in recent years. Whether that changes after they move to Las Vegas remains to be seen.

Whatever the plan, if the Steelers want Bell they presumably won’t be waiting to execute it. As evidenced by the pursuit of Trent Brown, it began immediately at noon ET on Monday . . . if not earlier.