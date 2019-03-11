Report: Ravens up offer to C.J. Mosley, but still trail others

Getty Images

Linebacker C.J. Mosley is one of three players on our list of the top 100 free agents who has not agreed to a deal with a new team or been franchise tagged by his current team and the Ravens are reportedly working to keep him from leaving Baltimore.

Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports that the Ravens have “sweetened” their offer to Mosley over the course of the day. They may need more sugar in order to bring it home, though.

Zrebiec reports that the offer still lags behind what other teams have put on the table. The report specifically names the Jets as a team that has made a higher bid for Mosley and leaves open the possibility that other teams are also topping Baltimore’s latest offer.

Earlier reports on Monday named Washington, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia as other interested parties.