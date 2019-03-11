Report: Terrell Suggs leaving Baltimore

Getty Images

The Ravens are about to lose another part of their veteran core.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com, elder outside linebacker Terrell Suggs has told the Ravens he is leaving.

The 36-year-old Suggs has been one of the top pass-rushers in the game, with 132.5 sacks in 16 seasons. That’s tied for 13th all-time and tops among active players now that Julius Peppers has retired.

Some have speculated that the Cardinals might be a fit, and the former Arizona State star can still produce, with 26 sacks in the three seasons since coming back from a torn Achilles.