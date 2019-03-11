Report: Texans re-sign Angelo Blackson

Getty Images

The Texans are holding onto defensive lineman Angelo Blackson.

Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports that the team has re-signed Blackson to a three-year deal. The deal has a reported value of $12 million.

Blackson joined the Texans in 2017 after playing the first two seasons of his professional career with the Titans. He appeared in every game for Houston last season and compiled 24 tackles and a sack during the regular season.

Blackson’s fellow defensive linemen Brandon Dunn and Christian Covington remain on track to hit free agency on Wednesday. The size of Blackson’s role in 2019 will likely be shaped by whether they are back or if the Texans decide to go elsewhere up front on defense.