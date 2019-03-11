Report: Trent Brown’s decision expected to come quickly

Getty Images

Even with a tampering window, there’s (apparently) still plenty of tampering going on.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Patriots left tackle Trent Brown‘s future could be known soon, as “teams expect him to decide early in the tampering window” on his next destination.

That window starts at noon. Which means either Ian is just anticipating a healthy market for a premium position at which guys routinely cash in (Patriots left tackle Nate Solder hit the jackpot from the Giants last year), or that a deal for Brown is expected to be done quickly.

If B, that suggests some numbers are being bounced around well in advance. Which, technically, would be against the rules. Of course, there’s no gambling at Bushwood, and I never slice.

Brown was acquired last April along with a fifth-round pick for a third-rounder in last year’s draft, a 48-spot change in draft order. He helped the Patriots win a Super Bowl, so it’s hard to argue the value he provided.

But with a dearth of options at his position, he’s going to get paid, and apparently paid quickly.