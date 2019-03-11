Report: Washington wants to clear space to pursue C.J. Mosley

Getty Images

Washington wants to upgrade at linebacker.

And that could mean getting rid of a few existing options to pursue an upgrade.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Washington wants to make a run at soon-to-be Ravens free agent C.J. Mosley, and is prepared to move some guys to make it happen.

Mosley should command big numbers on the open market after the Ravens opted not to use the franchise tag on him, and if that’s the case, Washington will have to clear some room.

Linebackers Zach Brown and Mason Foster are being shopped and could be moved to make the space if needed.

Brown signed a three-year, $24 million deal a year ago, and Foster is on the final year of a two-year, $3.4 million deal.