Saints re-sign Craig Robertson

The Saints announced they have agreed to terms with linebacker Craig Robertson on a two-year contract extension.

Since signing with New Orleans as an unrestricted free agent in 2016, Robertson has played 47 games with 27 starts. He has made 218 tackles, four sacks, three interceptions, 11 passes defensed, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, 10 special teams stops, one coverage fumble recovery and one recovery of a blocked punt.

In 2018, Robertson played all 16 games and posted 10 tackles and one sack on defense. He also had four special teams tackles.

Robertson began his NFL career with the Browns.