Sean Lee: I’m here to be a guy who makes plays on the field

Getty Images

The Cowboys haven’t made any big splashes since the legal tampering window opened at noon on Monday, but they did wrap up a bit of business while the rest of the league was working to snatch up free agents.

Linebacker Sean Lee signed the new contract he agreed to over the weekend. Lee’s $7 million base salary was cut, although there are incentives that would allow him to earn that amount. Those incentives are tied to Lee’s playing time, which has been limited by injuries and the emergence of Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch over the last couple of seasons.

Lee said Monday that his goal is to turn that around this season.

“I’m here to be a guy who makes plays on the field,” Lee said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “I’m a player that wants to play and still feel like I can help us win games. Obviously, I have to do a better job staying on the field on a consistent basis and I’ve not been close to doing that the last two years. But there’s no question I want to establish a role and get on the field and make plays.”

Lee said that frustration with his injuries led him to think about retiring after the season, but said he realized he still has the passion to play a 10th season with the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2010 draft.