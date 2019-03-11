Shamar Stephen returns to Vikings

Getty Images

You can go home again, if the money’s right.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN.com, defensive tackle Shamar Stephen will head back to Minnesota on a three-year deal.

The 28-year-old Stephen spent his first four seasons with the Vikings, who chose him in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

He signed with the Seahawks last March, and started 14 games for them last season. He’s a solid rotational lineman for the Vikings, with Sheldon Richardson and Tom Johnson scheduled to be unrestricted free agents.