Source: Jets aren’t divided on Le’Veon Bell

The Jets are divided on whether to sign running back Le'Veon Bell. Unless they aren’t.

Per a league source, the Jets are unified on their approach to the soon-to-be-former Steelers standout. The source strongly disputed the report from Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News suggesting that a schism exists within organization regarding Bell.

It remains to be seen whether the team’s undivided approach will result in the Jets pursuing Bell or not pursuing him, but the safer wager at this point is that the Jets will try to pair Bell with a budding franchise quarterback who is at least two years away from his second contract.