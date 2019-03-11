Teams will place plenty of pressure on players to make quick decisions

Getty Images

In less than two hours, the NFL’s annual tampering window will open. Although it may take a while for news of tentative deals to surface, the early stages of process likely will unfold aggressively.

Teams will have a list of preferred targets at the positions they plan to address in free agency. They’ll call the agent representing the first player on the list, make offers that are close to the bottom-line position, and demand quick answers so that they can then move on to Plan B, and so on.

As this happens, he who hesitates could lose his shot at a significant contract, since the opportunity may be there only for a flash. An ill-timed double clutch could result in the chance to join a given team evaporate forever, or at least until next year’s tampering window.

At some point before Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET (usually, it starts late Monday night and then into Tuesday morning), reports will emerge that a given player intends once free agency opens to sign a given contract with a given team. They’ll come one after another until most of them will be known well before the new league year begins.

Remember this, however: Any of the tentative deals can fall apart before Wednesday afternoon. Several years ago, running back Frank Gore had a deal in place with the Eagles, and then he decided not to proceed with it.

Also remember this: We’ll have every move covered, every step of the way. This is always the newsiest week of the offseason, and we’ve made it the centerpiece of our efforts — except when the servers melted down exactly 10 years ago.