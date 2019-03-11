Texans re-sign DeAndre Carter, two others

Getty Images

The Texans announced they re-signed receiver DeAndre Carter, defensive end Angelo Blackson and defensive end Joel Heath on Monday.

They also extended qualifying offers to nose tackle Brandon Dunn, kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn and outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett.

The Texans claimed Carter off waivers on Nov. 7. He played seven games for the Texans last season after appearing in seven with the Eagles.

Carter, 25, caught 20 passes for 195 yards for the Texans. He also returned 16 punts for an average of 9.1 yards and nine kickoffs for a 24.6 yards average.

Blackson, 26, has spent the past two seasons in Houston. He appeared in all 16 games in 2018, with four starts, making 24 tackles and a sack.

Heath, 25, has spent the past three seasons with the Texans, playing 30 games with 15 starts. He has 34 tackles and three sacks in his career.