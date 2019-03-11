Texans tender Ka’imi Fairbairn

Getty Images

The Texans want to keep kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn on hand for the 2019 season and they extended a restricted free agent tender that makes his return likely.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the team has tendered Fairbairn at the second-round level. That tender comes with a salary of $3.095 million and it seems highly unlikely that any team would be willing to swap a second-round pick for the right to sign Fairbairn away from the Texans.

Fairbairn was 37-of-42 on field goals and 39-of-41 on extra points last season.

Wilson also reports that the Texans have tendered linebacker Brennan Scarlett at the lowest level. He’ll make $2.025 million under that tender and the Texans have the right to match any offer he might get from another team.

Defensive lineman Joel Heath was not tendered as a restricted free agent, but Wilson reports he re-signed with the team at a lower salary than the one Scarlett stands to make this year.