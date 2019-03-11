Titans land Adam Humphries

Getty Images

Wide receiver Adam Humphries has found a new home.

NFL Media reports that the slot receiver will be signing with the Titans this week. It’s expected to be a four-year, $36 million deal.

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson worked for the Buccaneers when Humphries earned a job in Tampa during a tryout at rookie minicamp in 2015.

Humphries became the team’s top slot receiver and caught 219 passes for 2,329 yards and nine touchdowns over the last four seasons. He set career highs with 76 catches, 816 yards and five touchdowns last year.

He’s the third receiver who primarily works out of the slot to agree on a deal Monday. Danny Amendola signed with the Lions and Jamison Crowder is set to sign with the Jets on Wednesday.