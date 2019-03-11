Titans sign David Fluellen to one-year deal

Getty Images

The Titans announced they signed exclusive rights free agent David Fluellen to a one-year contract.

The running back will backup Derrick Henry and Dion Lewis and is a core special teams player.

He joined the Titans in 2015 as an undrafted free agent. Flulellen has played 23 games for the Titans the last two seasons.

Fluellen, 27, ended last season on injured reserve after injuring his knee against the Patriots on Nov. 11. He played seven games.

Fluellen has eight carries for 37 yards in his career and 11 special teams tackles.