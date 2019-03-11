Trent Brown quickly agrees to terms with Raiders

Posted by Mike Florio on March 11, 2019, 12:16 PM EDT
Getty Images

Well, that was fast.

The Raiders already have made a move in free agency, striking a tentative deal with Patriots left tackle Trent Brown. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Brown will sign after 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday a four-year, $66 million deal.

Of that amount, $36.75 million is fully guaranteed. He also becomes the highest-paid offensive lineman in football, at $16.5 million per year.

The speed with which the Raiders moved suggests either that they negotiated the deal in a matter of minutes during the legal tampering window, or that the deal already has been done during the illegal tampering window. But that’s not for us to decide.

A seventh-round pick of the 49ers in 2015, the Patriots acquired Brown last year in a trade. He started all 19 games last year for the Super Bowl champions, thrust into the lineup after first-rounder Isaiah Wynn suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon during the preseason. Wynn, when healthy, becomes the new left tackle.

57 responses to “Trent Brown quickly agrees to terms with Raiders

  1. Did they already give up on Kolton Miller as LT of the future or are they paying Brown that much to be a right tackle? Strange move.

  2. Trent can thank coach belichick for making him a rich man. If he stayed in SF, probably would be looking at a veteran minimum contract. Bill and Tom have made a lot of money for a lot of players and coaches. Just last year was the last million dollar + payment to Weis from Notre Dame.

  5. I need the all the cap experts that were telling us the Raiders are broke and can’t physically afford Mack to explain where all this guaranteed money suddenly came from.

  6. Didn’t they draft a left tackle in the first round last year? Now they overpay for this dude?

  9. Once again, Patriots save money but not having to pay the big bucks AND they’ll most likely get a 3rd rd compensatory pick out of this. Why doesn’t anybody else learn from these guys???

  10. Thanks for everything! Guy was an absolute mauler, I wish we had kept him for the last few years of Brady, but happy to see him get his money now. Well earned.

  11. “Wynn, when healthy, becomes the new left tackle.”

    The obvious move is not always the one Bill makes. We’ll see how well Wynn has recovered and what other moves Bill makes in FA and the draft before anyone can proclaim Wynn the new LT.

  14. Wow. The guy was great but that’s a lotta dough. I hope he can adjust to the amount of time Carr takes to get the ball out. If I’m an LT in the game, I want to play with the Pats for one year cause Brady is so good, he gets them ridiculous contracts. Last two seasons, the Pats have had their LT’s leave for other teams and secure the largest contract at that position.

  15. Not a bad contract to land for a former 7th rounder -the question is, is he really that good? Since it is the Raiders signing him for that, I am guessing No.

  16. Brady has the fastest relief in the NFL. I hope Carr speeds up his release too otherwise I dont think they are getting the player they think. Maybe they think Dante Scarneccia is coming with him. He is the best O line coach in football.

  17. I think this goes to show you mack never wanted to be on the raiders. All this money being thrown around, and the raiders are just getting started. I love the aggressiveness. Gruden said hes going to try and win in oakland, and hes not backing down from that. I think this brown contract is a little much, but the raiders couldnt a Ford to let the best OL in FA walk away. Protecting carr is priority #1.

  18. Great player last year for the Pats but the Raiders must be daffy!

    I’m sure BB is happy to know that with Carr and the Raiders that Trent Brown represents zero threat to NE

  19. Not surprised by this…the quickness of it yes. But wasn’t expecting the Patriots to spend the big money on Brown since they have Wynn in the wings. He got his ring, good for him for going for a nice payday.

  22. Wow, Drew Rosenhaus wins again…that’s more than what Nate Solder got. Brown was an excellent run blocker and probably above average in pass protection. It is very difficult to know the real value of Pats’ O-lineman as they had some excellent blocking TEs in Gronk, D Allen, M Bennet and FB Develin over the last few years. Add to that coach Scar and Brady who gets rid of the ball quickly. Happy for Trent Brown, hope the Raiders get what they paid for.

  23. Matuszak72 says:
    March 11, 2019 at 12:24 pm
    waiting for patriot fans to say they never liked him and didn’t want him back, great signing to protect Carr after losing Osemele
    —————————————————–
    This Patriot fan says that Brown was awesome! Great Job!
    This Patriot fan also wonders why a team would spend so much money to protect such a crap QB.

  26. accipiterq says:
    March 11, 2019 at 12:24 pm

    Thanks for everything! Guy was an absolute mauler
    ————————————————————————————-
    He was awesome – Pats probably don’t win the SB without him. But I’d rather have a guy like this when he is hungry to prove himself and trying to make sure he gets the big payday. After he gets all that dough I have no idea what the Raiders will be getting – my guess is he turns back into what he was in SF.

  28. grogansheroes says:
    March 11, 2019 at 12:21 pm
    Trent can thank coach belichick for making him a rich man. If he stayed in SF, probably would be looking at a veteran minimum contract. Bill and Tom have made a lot of money for a lot of players and coaches. Just last year was the last million dollar + payment to Weis from Notre Dame.

    ———————————-

    Wrong answer, the person responsible is Dante Scarnecchia.

  29. This is no surprise as the Patriots never paid Solder so Brown was a goner from day one. He should thank Dante Scarneccia for helping him out big time. Second year in a row the Patriots left tackle became highest paid lineman!!!! Coincidence I think not….Flowers is next out the door and the Patriots will have two more 3rd round comp picks again!!!!!

  30. if the Patriots did a deal this fast into the tampering they’d lose their first round pick next year

  31. Perfect example of why the Patriots are the Patriots and everyone else is everyone else. This is a guy that the Raiders had a close up look at not being a special talent right in their backyard when he played for the other Bay team. The Patriots rented him for cheap for a year to replace another replaceable talent who also got paid and went and played well below his contract a year ago, and now the Raiders are doing the same thing that the Giants did while New England will replace him again with another replaceable talent. I know who I have money on being in the Super Bowl again or getting close and who I do not.

  34. Matuszak72 says:
    March 11, 2019 at 12:24 pm
    waiting for patriot fans to say they never liked him and didn’t want him back, great signing to protect Carr after losing Osemele
    ***************

    Jeez dude, give it a rest. The guy helped the Pats win a SB, you’re not going to find too many fans who are upset about that. However, making him the highest paid OL in the league? Good luck with that, the Pats will happily take the 3rd round comp pick next season.

  35. It is great to see capitalism is still alive with NFL free agency, all you need is someone, cough cough desperate GM, willing to pay for perceived talent. Lawrence, Clark and Ford should now all be telling their GM unless you give me a long term contract similar to Mack I will not play on a single year tender do to risk of injury. In addition, in the CBA the players should tell the owners that any type of tags are deal killers, even if it means a little less of their percentage split with the owners.

  37. The only money that matters is the 36 million guaranteed. The rest of contracts mean very very little. After 2 or 3 season either the player lives up to the contract in which case they want to renegotiate for a new contract or they don’t play up to the contract and get cut I. The third year. The back end of contracts rarely even go to the end.

    I watched every snap last year and Kolton Miller got beat up last year. He had a game or three where he looked good but he made a lot of mistakes. What was more concerning was the rookie RT Parker who played terrible starting last year.

    I like this move getting a good young Productive LT the most important position on the o-line and move Kolton over to the easier right side.

  38. silvernblackpa says:
    March 11, 2019 at 12:19 pm
    Did they already give up on Kolton Miller as LT of the future or are they paying Brown that much to be a right tackle? Strange move.

    ————————————————–

    To replace Osemele maybe?

  39. Who the heck negotiated that deal? Mayock is a clown for paying 16.5m a year for Trent Brown.

    ———————————————————————————————————

    Most likely will only be paid the 36.75 guaranteed, not full value of contract

    .

  42. Oakland should have traded Carr (Elway would have taken him), draft Kyler Murray , and paid Khalil Mack and kept Amari Cooper. That is a team that will have a chance to be good for a long time. Now they have a mishmash of parts with no chance of competing and no cap space for a long while.

  44. Mayock should be fired. The richest OL contract in history? Unless Scarnecchia is part of that deal, that’s a wild overpayment.

    He will be worse in Oakland.

  45. What a score by Gruden and Mayock! HUGE upgrade for both the run and pass game. This Brown is an absolute monster. Watched Brown wall off 2 and 3 defenders in the run game all year long last year for the Patriots.

  46. If the 49ers had stuck with him, they would have gotten more (a 3rd round compensatory pick) for him then they got from the Patriots in the trade.

  48. A Scarnecchia project that worked out well for the Patriots and Brown. I’m not sure tha Pats pay Dante enough and I hope the players appreciate him for what he does to make them better.

  49. The Patriots made the most. They sent a low round pick to the 49ers for Brown, got him to play at pro-bowl level for a full year on his rookie contract, and now they will get a 3rd round compensatory pick.

  50. Kolton Miller will almost certainly be moved to RT, where the Oakland OL was weakest last season.

    Brown was a mauler for the Patriots last year. It’s rare to even have a chance at a solid young LT in free agency. If you’re gonna spend some cap space (which Oakland has a lot of, even after this deal), this is a great way to do it.

  51. Just when I thought the Raiders were starting to do great they turn around and make decisions like this.. Makes no sense. Great player but not for that price tag.

  53. IDK, Brown is a great pass blocker. Run blocker not so much. Brown also has a history of coming into camp out of shape. Wonder now with his big payday if he is going back to being fat and lazy

  56. They couldn’t pay a future HOF player what he was worth, but will break off 66 million for a player not even top 5 at his position

  57. eroschmidt says:
    March 11, 2019 at 12:29 pm
    Raiders are pretty much out of cap now, but those are a couple of good moves…

    ———————————————————–

    $16.5 mil is not going to drain the $70 mil they started with. Even after they pay AB. Hopefully Bell is next!

