Trey Flowers heads into free agency as the best available player

Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers is about to get paid.

Flowers is the No. 3 player in our Free Agent Top 100, but more significantly he didn’t get franchised. That means he’s the best available player, and the only player in our Top 6 who didn’t get the franchise tag.

That means that while the other top pass rushers — DeMarcus Lawrence, Jadeveon Clowney, Frank Clark and Dee Ford — are effectively stuck, Flowers will be shopping himself to the highest bidder.

Peter King wrote in Football Morning in America that Detroit loves Flowers, but they’ll have plenty of competition for his services. Flowers is only 25 years old and may have his best years ahead of him.

Don’t be surprised if a deal gets done quickly with Flowers, and if it’s one of the biggest deals for a defensive player in NFL history.