Tyler Kroft agrees to deal with Bills

The Bills released tight end Charles Clay ahead of free agency and didn’t sign Dwayne Allen after visiting with him last week, but they’re set to add another tight end to the mix.

Agent Mike McCartney announced that Tyler Kroft has agreed to a three-year deal with the Bills. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the deal is worth $18.75 million and can go up to $21 million.

Kroft spent the last four seasons with the Bengals, but was limited to five games in 2018 due to a foot injury. He was a full-time starter in 2017 and caught 42 passes for 404 yards and seven touchdowns.

Jason Croom and Logan Thomas are also on hand at tight end for the Bills.