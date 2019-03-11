Vikings release Mike Remmers

Getty Images

Safety Andrew Sendejo isn’t the only player the Vikings are parting ways with ahead of the start of the new league year.

The Vikings announced they are releasing right guard Mike Remmers along with confirming that their option on Sendejo’s contract was not exercised. Remmers signed a five-year deal with the team in 2017.

Remmers started 11 games at right tackle during his first year with the team and made all 16 starts at right guard during the 2018 season. Remmers also had two 16-start seasons with the Panthers before heading to Minnesota.

The move clears $4.55 million in cap space while not picking up Sendejo’s option added $5.5 million to the team’s available cap space.

The Vikings also announced they are tendering restricted free agent safety Anthony Harris at a second-round label and offensive lineman Rashod Hill at the lowest level.