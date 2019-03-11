Vikings won’t pick up Andrew Sendejo’s option

Getty Images

Add another safety to the pile of free agents.

According to multiple reports, the Vikings will not pick up their contract option on Andrew Sendejo. That means Sendejo will become a free agent on Wednesday along with a slew of other safeties.

Sendejo signed with the Vikings in November 2011 and made his first starts on defense during the 2013 season. He became a full-time starter a couple of years later, but injuries and a suspension kept him from ever playing all 16 games in a season. He was limited to five games last year because of a groin injury.

George Iloka and Anthony Harris are also set for free agency, which leaves the Vikings with Harrison Smith and Jayron Kearse under contract at safety. Parting ways with Sendejo gives them $5.5 million in cap space to put toward any additions that might want to make to that duo.