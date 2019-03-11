Will OBJ make a power play, too?

Getty Images

Soon-to-be-former Steelers receiver Antonio Brown wanted a new team and a new contract, and he’s getting both. Given the playbook that Brown has now authored, the biggest question becomes whether Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will try to copy it.

Beckham’s name simply won’t exit the rumor mill regarding a possible trade; we heard weeks ago that the 49ers would again try to make a run at him. And while the Giants have insisted on multiple occasions that they didn’t sign Beckham to trade him, Brown’s situation shows that the team may not hold all the cards in the way that we always have assumed they do.

Asked during the regular season whether he’s happy in New York, Beckham called it a “tough question,” which means, “No, I’m not.” The tougher question is whether he’ll act on that feeling, launching the kind of scorched-earth social-media effort that Brown simmered to perfection.

While not every player will win such a showdown, it costs little to try. And the rewards can be considerable, with more money and more guarantees and the chance to exercise the kind of control over their careers that players, media, and fans have been conditioned for decades to believe that players simply don’t have.