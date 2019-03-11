With Houston offer in hand, Tyrann Mathieu will test the market

Getty Images

The Houston Texans signed safety Tyrann Mathieu to a one-year deal in 2018. They want to extend the relationship now.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Texans have offered Mathieu a multi-year deal with an annual value of more than $9.5 million. Mathieu, however, will be testing the market before making a decision.

With the legal tampering window open, now is the time to do it. And with plenty of other safety options available, Houston’s willingness to offer that much to Mathieu shows how much value he has, as both a player and a leader in the locker room.

A third-round pick of the Cardinals in 2013, Arizona cut Mathieu last year. He chose the Texans, helping the team win the AFC South.