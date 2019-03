The 49ers won’t have long snapper Kyle Nelson for the first six games of next season.

They signed him up for the next four years anyway.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the 49ers have signed Nelson to a four-year contract extension through the 2022 season.

Nelson still has six games to serve from the 10-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. He was previously suspended six games in 2011.