Anthony Barr stiff arms the Jets, stays with the Vikings

There’s a reason that it’s smart to point out that deals negotiated during the free-agency negotiating window aren’t done until they’re done. It’s because they aren’t done until they’re done.

Linebacker Anthony Barr has decided not to sign with the Jets, after all. Instead, Barr will remain with the Vikings, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.

Multiple reports emerged on Monday night that Barr would leave the Vikings and join the Jets. But the deal isn’t binding until it’s signed, and Barr hadn’t signed the deal.

Barr can sign with the Vikings at any time, since he was under contract with them last season. In all, he has been under contract with the Vikings for five seasons, and the relationship will continue.

As long as he signs the contract.