Anthony Barr’s return could lead to Everson Griffen’s departure

With linebacker Anthony Barr now on track to stay with the Vikings rather than leave for a deal with the Jets, the Vikings are going to have to do some work to make room for him under their cap.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Barr’s deal in Minnesota is set to come in at $13.5 million. That’s less than he was reportedly set to make with the Jets, but a discount only goes so far for a team tight against the cap.

One way or another, it appears defensive end Everson Griffen will be key to clearing the space. Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports that Griffen will either have to restructure his deal or he will be released. Griffen is set to make $10.9 million with a cap hit north of $11.7 million.

Griffen declined comment about his plans on Tuesday, but an answer should come soon.