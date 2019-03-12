Anthony Barr’s return could lead to Everson Griffen’s departure

Posted by Josh Alper on March 12, 2019, 1:33 PM EDT
Getty Images

With linebacker Anthony Barr now on track to stay with the Vikings rather than leave for a deal with the Jets, the Vikings are going to have to do some work to make room for him under their cap.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Barr’s deal in Minnesota is set to come in at $13.5 million. That’s less than he was reportedly set to make with the Jets, but a discount only goes so far for a team tight against the cap.

One way or another, it appears defensive end Everson Griffen will be key to clearing the space. Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports that Griffen will either have to restructure his deal or he will be released. Griffen is set to make $10.9 million with a cap hit north of $11.7 million.

Griffen declined comment about his plans on Tuesday, but an answer should come soon.

Permalink 24 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

24 responses to “Anthony Barr’s return could lead to Everson Griffen’s departure

  1. After last year, Griff is gonna have to either agree to take a 30% pay cut, or he will be cut. He was paid last year. The Vikings stuck by him. Time to repay the favor. I believe he will stay. I don’t know him. Just a gut feeling.

  5. Barr staying in Minnesota is not good for the Packers. No matter how the Vikings do it. Even if Griffen goes. Somewhere, somehow, Aaron’s shoulder just starting quivering. Strange, isn’t it?

  6. Wasn’t there a rumor about Griffen getting traded to the 49ers a few weeks ago? I bet he gets traded for a late round pick rather than released.

  7. I would think other teams would be reticent to pay him too much because of all the question marks from last year’s situation, and Griffen should prefer staying because of his relationships that I’m sure have helped him deal with his problems. Nevertheless, if the Vikings want him to take a big pay cut, I could see another team willing to pay him enough that he would be willing to leave. I’m sure his agent has gauged the market.

  8. I’d have to believe that the Vikes have something up their sleeves to talk him into not signing with the Jets.

  10. Mental health issues are no joke. Griffen was a shell of himself after returning from his hiatus last year. He’s on the wrong side of 30. It’s a business and sometimes a brutal one. Time to move on.

  12. Stephen Weatherly and Tashawn Bower are waiting in the wings to take Griffen’s spot. After a tough season last year for Griffen, there is no way he stays without taking a significant pay cut.

    Also, don’t count out the possibility that the Vikings are fielding trade offers for one of their staring CBs, either of which would clear significant cap room.

  15. Anthony “Bone Crusher” Barr mends negotiations with Vikings. Aaron Rodgers mends nothing with anyone. Except his orthopedic surgeon.

  16. All of a sudden Barr is The Man and Griffen is yesterday’s news. The Viking players really stick together. Sacrifice is their middle name.

  19. Spielman is doubling down on a bad draft pick here. I wonder if the Vikes wish they’d have taken Donald, Martin, Lewan, Mosley or Beckham instead of making this chump the 9th overall pick.

  20. I’d love to see Griffen come back with an All-Pro season, no matter what team he plays for. I wish him the best, but it’s usually wise to get rid of a player too soon rather than too late. He’s given plenty of reason to believe that now is the time to move on. Good luck Everson, be well.

  23. he’s on the decline. still a good player but not for much longer. this is his last year with the vikings if he takes the pay cut anyways. Weatherly and bowers are ready to take that side of the line. Hercules, Odenhigbo, and Ade are going to be the backups-they are some more freaks that Zimmer can mold over the next 2 years.

    and NO, the vikings are NOT trading their starting cornerbacks. LMAO! what a great idea! lets free up cap space by getting rid of our 2 best corners! some real geniuses on this board!

    according to my calculations, the vikings are still under the cap, even with the barr signing. it’s tight, but it’s not unreasonable they get a couple guys like Reiff or harrison smith to restructure their contracts.

  24. “Wisconsin’s Favorite Son Jeffrey Be Dahmed says:
    March 12, 2019 at 2:04 pm
    Anthony “Bone Crusher” Barr mends negotiations with Vikings. Aaron Rodgers mends nothing with anyone. Except his orthopedic surgeon.”

    Pretty big talk for a fan of a team that went 8-7-1 after a huge free agent QB signing which was entirely guaranteed.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!