Antoine Bethea heading to Giants

The Giants are shopping at a different end of the spectrum to fill their hole at safety.

According to former NFL wide receiver Reggie Wayne, the Giants are signing former Cardinals safety Antoine Bethea to a two-year deal.

Wayne’s not providing any terms (he’s still an amateur newsbreaker, though his Twitter profile says he’s a #FactsGuy), but it won’t be anywhere near the six-year, $84 million deal Landon Collins is taking from Washington.

But the addition of Bethea makes sense. He’s familiar with Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher from their days in Arizona.

He’s 34, but has experience playing both safety spots and, have we mentioned, is much cheaper than Collins.