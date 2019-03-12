Are the Ravens really pursuing Le’Veon Bell?

Getty Images

The pursuit of running back Le'Veon Bell is reportedly down to two teams. Unless it isn’t.

At a time when some reports indicate that the free-agent running back will choose between the Jets and the Ravens, a league source tells PFT that there have been no negotiations between the Ravens and agent Adisa Bakari. At all.

The thinking is that someone is trying to push the Ravens as a potential destination for Bell in order to get the only remaining candidate — the Jets — to pay more. The source speculates that the Baltimore interest in Bell is being fabricated by Bell and/or Bakari, for obvious reasons, and that is has morphed into a major production, all aimed at freaking out the Jets at a time when they’re already reeling from Anthony Barr deciding not to sign in New York and to stay in Minnesota.

Again, all’s fair in love, war, and football. Negotiations in all industries often include plenty of puffing and bluffing, and unless the Ravens make an unexpected 11th-hour run at Bell, they currently aren’t in it, and they haven’t been.