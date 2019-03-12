Bears clear cap room with Khalil Mack restructure

Getty Images

The Bears have made some smaller moves so far, but are giving themselves more room with which to work.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Bears created $11 million worth of room now by converting $13 million of Khalil Mack‘s base salary and roster bonus into a signing bonus.

As it pertains to Mack, it’s money he was getting anyway, it just serves as an accounting trick to give the team some bookkeeping flexibility.

The Bears are poised to lose safety Adrian Amos, and have added cornerback Buster Skrine and running back Mike Davis so far.

Whether they turn the new space into more signings remains to be seen, but they at least have the room.