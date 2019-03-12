Bengals re-sign Preston Brown

Getty Images

The Bengals have re-signed middle linebacker Preston Brown, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

Brown signed with the Bengals during the 2018 offseason after spending the first four years of his career in Buffalo. He never missed a game with the Bills but played only seven games with the Bengals last season because of injuries.

He injured his ankle in the season opener, forcing him to miss two games. Brown then injured his knee during a Nov. 11 game against the Saints and ended up going on injured reserve.

Brown, 26, returns expecting to join Vontaze Burfict and Nick Vigil as the team’s starting linebackers.