Bills agree to deal with Ty Nsekhe

Getty Images

The Bills continue to add pieces on the offensive side of the ball on Tuesday.

After reaching agreement on a deal with center Mitch Morse, running back Frank Gore and tight end Tyler Kroft on Monday, they have done the same with wide receivers John Brown and Cole Beasley. Tackle Ty Nsekhe can be added to the haul as well.

Nsekhe’s agent said, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, that his client has agreed to a two-year, $14.5 million deal. There are $7.7 million in guarantees included in the deal.

Nsekhe spent the last four seasons in Washington and largely served as a swing tackle. He made 16 starts over the course of his time with the team.