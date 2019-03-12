Bills agree to deal with Ty Nsekhe

Posted by Josh Alper on March 12, 2019, 2:16 PM EDT
The Bills continue to add pieces on the offensive side of the ball on Tuesday.

After reaching agreement on a deal with center Mitch Morse, running back Frank Gore and tight end Tyler Kroft on Monday, they have done the same with wide receivers John Brown and Cole Beasley. Tackle Ty Nsekhe can be added to the haul as well.

Nsekhe’s agent said, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, that his client has agreed to a two-year, $14.5 million deal. There are $7.7 million in guarantees included in the deal.

Nsekhe spent the last four seasons in Washington and largely served as a swing tackle. He made 16 starts over the course of his time with the team.

20 responses to “Bills agree to deal with Ty Nsekhe

  5. I wonder how the cap hits and guaranteed money structure is with all of these signings for the Bills.

  11. I like what the Bills are doing. They have a ton of cap space and could spend wildly but instead they just keep racking up value on smart, modest deals.

    $7M/year for a starting tackle is a bargain. Spencer Long was another starting OL at a modest price. They had to break the bank a bit for Mitch Morse, but that’s still three starting OL for less than $20M/year. The deals for the pass catchers are decidedly medium as well.

    They keep signing two starters for the price of one star.

  13. solitude44 says:
    March 12, 2019 at 2:31 pm
    Joe, you are so bitter, if only you used 1/3 of your time on here for something positive.

    ———————————–

    Usually people like him are trolls because their own lives are so dull and empty. He is pitiful.

  14. Always played well for us when one of our tackles got injured, which was quite a lot. Can play pretty well on the left, and would probably be better suited in a more power oriented scheme than Callahan ran with us.

    Not as good a signing as Lorenzo Alexander but lot’s of ‘Skins fans will miss having such a good tackle serving as a backup. He’s not going to be the best tackle in the league but he’d have been a serviceable starter over the past 2-years.

  19. Loving that we can go into the draft just targeting the best player available. April 25 can’t come soon enough. Let’s Go Buffalo!

    —————-

    Nyseke is a backup, a good backup but he won’t fair well as a starter for long pieces. He is getting older and has had some issues with injuries. I hope he does well for the Bills and I am sure the Skins will miss him.

    Long was an ok guard which is why he learned center. He did okay there, but he isn’t going to unseat Morse. So the 2 starters for the price of 1 is a little overstated. If it works it is great. If it doesn’t, don’t be too upset that you have some higher paid reserves. They (especially Nyseke) will perform well in that reserve role.

