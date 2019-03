Getty Images

The Bills are adding an experienced slot receiver to their track team at wideout.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Bills are signing wide receiver Cole Beasley to a four-year, $29 million deal.

Beasley will fit in alongside just-signed John Brown, and give the Bills a different dimension in the passing game.

The 29-year-old Beasley had 65 catches for 672 yards and three touchdowns last year for the Cowboys.