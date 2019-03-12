Bradley Pinion set to sign with Buccaneers

Getty Images

Shortly after we learned that Bryan Anger is out as the punter for the Buccaneers, word broke about the player who will be replacing him in Tampa.

According to multiple reports, Bradley Pinion will be signing a four-year deal with the team.

Pinion was a fifth-round pick of the 49ers and has spent the last four seasons handling the punting duties for the team. Pinion’s averaged 43.7 yards per kick with a net of 40 yards over his pro career. He also handled kickoffs for the Niners for most of his time with the team.

There’s no word on the financial terms of Pinion’s deal. Anger was set to make $3 million this season.