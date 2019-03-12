Bradley Roby expected to sign with Texans

Getty Images

The Texans had two defensive backs make agreements with other teams on Monday and they’ve come to terms with a couple of additions to the secondary on Tuesday.

James Palmer of NFL Media reports that the team has agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal with former Broncos cornerback Bradley Roby. Roby will help fill the hole created by the departure of Kareem Jackson, who is set to sign with Roby’s new team once the new league year is underway.

The Texans also came to terms with safety Tashaun Gipson on Tuesday.

Roby was reportedly drawing interest from a variety of teams after the legal tampering window opened on Monday. He was a first-round pick in 2014 and played in all but one game for Denver over his first five seasons with the team. He had 50 tackles, an interception and two forced fumbles last season.