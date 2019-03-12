Bradley Roby turned down offers from Steelers, 49ers

Getty Images

Cornerback Bradley Roby agreed to terms on a one-year, $10 million deal with the Texans. He said he turned down a three-year offer from the Steelers and a one-year deal from the 49ers.

Roby also told Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News the Browns had interest “for a while.”

“It’s a prove-it deal,” Roby said of his contract with the Texans. “I feel like I should go back in [the market next year] while I’m still young.”

Roby, 26, spent his first five seasons with the Broncos. He made 50 tackles, an interception, 12 pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 15 games last season.

He has never made the Pro Bowl, having become a full-time starter last season.