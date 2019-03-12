Breshad Perriman re-signs with the Browns

Getty Images

Last week, the Browns and receiver Breshad Perriman weren’t close on a new deal. This week, they aren’t close, either. Instead, the deal is done.

Per a league source, Perriman has agreed to terms on a one-year, $4 million contract.

Perriman, a first-round pick of the Ravens in 2015, spent three years in Baltimore. He joined the Browns last season, appearing in 10 games and catching 16 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged a whopping 20.1 yards per catch.

Four years ago, Perriman ran the 40-yard dash in 4.24 seconds. Durability has been the problem; he missed his entire rookie season and five games in 2017.