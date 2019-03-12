Breshad Perriman to sign with Bucs after Browns agreement dissolved

Getty Images

Breshad Perriman didn’t know that Odell Beckham Jr. was going to be a member of the Cleveland Browns was agreed to a deal to re-sign with the team Tuesday afternoon. Now that Beckham is headed to Cleveland, Perriman is headed elsewhere.

First reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.com and confirmed by PFT, Perriman and the Browns have agreed to dissolve the deal. Perriman is now set to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers instead for the same one-year, $4 million contract amount he has reached previously with the Browns.

While free agency still doesn’t officially begin until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Perriman could have signed his deal with the Browns since he played for the team last season and hasn’t actually become a free agent just yet. However, nothing was ever signed and Perriman was allowed to go to Tampa Bay after realizing he’d be in the same depth chart with Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Antonio Callaway and Rashard Higgins.

Additionally, it give the Browns extra money to seek help elsewhere on the roster.