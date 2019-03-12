Browns get Beckham under contract for five years, $77 million

Getty Images

The Browns not only got a great player tonight, but they also got a great contract.

With the Giants making the massive downpayment on Odell Beckham, Jr.’s five-year, $90 million extension, the Browns get Beckham for the next five years at a total payout of $77 million.

That’s an average of $15.4 million per year, well below the current top of the market at the position — at a time when the market likely will be spiking with deals coming for the likes of Tyreek Hill and Julio Jones.

Of course, Beckham may want a new deal, sooner or later. Or sooner than later. His 2019 salary of $16.75 million is fully guaranteed, as is $2.75 million of his 2020 base salary. Rolling guarantees apply to the balance of the 2020 salary and most of his 2021 salary.

Still, the Browns have gone all in for 2019, and they’ll worry about keeping Beckham happy in 2020 when 2020 comes.