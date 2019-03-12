Buccaneers agree to deal with Deone Bucannon

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have a coaching staff filled with former Cardinals employees and they’ll be working with a familiar linebacker who agreed to terms with the team on Tuesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Deone Bucannon has agreed to a one-year deal with the team.

Bucannon was a first-round pick by Arizona in 2014 when Bruce Arians was the Cardinals’ head coach, Todd Bowles was the defensive coordinator and Mike Caldwell was the linebackers coach. Caldwell is the inside linebackers coach now while outside linebackers coach Larry Foote was one of Bucannon’s teammates during his rookie year.

Bucannon opened his pro career as a safety, shifted to a hybrid linebacker role and remained a big part of the defense through the end of Arians’ run in 2017. His playing time fell off sharply under new head coach Steve Wilks last season and he’ll try to rebuild his value on the one-year deal in Tampa.