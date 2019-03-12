Cameron Wake agrees to three-year deal with Titans

Getty Images

The Titans have agreed to terms with defensive end Cameron Wake on a three-year, $23 million deal that includes $10 million guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Dolphins did not make a serious attempt to re-sign Wake, who spent 10 seasons in Miami, played 146 games and made 98 sacks.

Wake, 37, made 36 tackles and six sacks last season while playing 47.5 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

He ranks second all-time in sacks in Dolphins’ history and was a member of the team’s 50th Season All-Time Team.