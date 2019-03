Getty Images

The Cardinals have reached agreement on a two-year deal with offensive guard J.R. Sweezy, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

It continues an active free agency for the Cardinals, who also have agreed to terms with Jordan Hicks and Terrell Suggs.

Sweezy, 29, was a seventh-round pick of the Seahawks in 2012. He played four seasons in Seattle before spending 2016-2017 in Tampa Bay.

Sweezy returned to Seattle last season.

He ranks 98th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.