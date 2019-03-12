Casserly rips Josh Rosen’s work ethic, which some in Arizona refute

Getty Images

NFL Network’s Charley Casserly is having an odd month assessing the Cardinals’ quarterback situation.

Fresh off his claim that potential first overall pick Kyler Murray was a disaster in Combine interviews, which was followed days later with over-the-top praise for Murray’s game tape, Casserly is now taking aim at the quarterback Murray may replace in Arizona, Josh Rosen.

Casserly said on NFL Network that he has heard Rosen’s work habits were awful during his rookie year with the Cardinals, and Casserly indicated that Rosen is going to be traded as a result.

“Doesn’t work hard enough. Doesn’t study enough. Doesn’t connect with teammates. Goes off the game plan,” Casserly said. “Josh Rosen, when you go to your new team, you find out what time the janitor comes in. Then you come in and open the place up.”

But that message was refuted by people closer to the situation. Longtime Arizona Republic journalist Kent Somers tweeted that people who have worked and studied with Rosen say his work and study habits were not a problem. Larry Fitzgerald said just days before Casserly’s comments that Rosen is a great teammate.

Rosen may be gone soon, but if so, all indications are that it’s because the Cardinals think Murray has more potential on the field. Not because of anything Casserly is talking about off the field.