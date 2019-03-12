Chad Johnson signs with United Premier Soccer League

Getty Images

Former NFL receiver Chad Johnson has signed a contract to play with Boca Raton FC of the United Premier Soccer League.

The team announced the signing Tuesday for the 2019 season, The Sporting News reports.

“I’m really excited to join the team and contribute in any way possible,” Johnson said, via the team’s website. “For me, this is more than just an opportunity but a dream come true that I was never able to fulfill during my childhood.”

Johnson, after a successful trial with Boca Raton FC, will make his debut Saturday in the season opener.

“Chad is a tremendous athlete,” coach Jim Rooney said. “He has proven himself in the gridiron and will now prove himself in the soccer pitch. Chad has had some great training and preseason matches with us and we are excited to continue this journey with him.”

Johnson, 41, played 11 NFL seasons, 10 with the Bengals and one with the Patriots. He made six Pro Bowls and twice was voted All-Pro.

Johnson last played in the NFL in 2011.