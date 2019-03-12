Chiefs will sign Damien Wilson

Getty Images

The Chiefs have made another addition to their defense.

A day after coming to an agreement with safety Tyrann Mathieu, there are multiple reports that they have also landed linebacker Damien Wilson. It’s a one-year deal for the former Cowboy.

Wilson hasn’t missed a game since entering the league as a fourth-round pick in 2015. Wilson made 22 starts on defense over the last three seasons, but has seen the majority of his playing time on special teams. He has 121 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble over the course of his career.

Wilson will join former Cowboys teammate Anthony Hitchens in a Kansas City linebacking corps headlined by the franchise-tagged Dee Ford. Reggie Ragland, Breeland Speaks and Tanoh Kapassagnon.