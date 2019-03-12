Colts aren’t pursuing Le’Veon Bell

Getty Images

The Colts can be crossed off the Le'Veon Bell watch list.

The move has no relation to any decision made by Bell. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Colts are not pursuing Bell.

Despite having nine figures of 2019 cap space, the Colts won’t be making a big investment in Bell, and for good reason. From a dollar-for-dollar standpoint, Marlon Mack and his $645,000 makes much more sense than whatever it will take to sign Bell, who is creeping toward 30, who has a history of knee injuries, and who didn’t play at all in 2018.

This doesn’t mean that someone else won’t pay him big money. But it won’t be the Colts.

Other reportedly interested teams include the Jets, Ravens, Packers, Texans, and Bills.